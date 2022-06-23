Hickory man convicted on sexual exploitation and child pornography charges

A federal jury in Statesville convicted Vincent Deritis, 33, of Hickory, on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of child pornography. The conviction was handed down on Wednesday.

According to court documents, trial evidence and witness testimony, between October 29, 2018, and March 17, 2019, Deritis secretly recorded a minor while the minor was exiting the shower, a news release from U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina Dena J. King's Office said.

Deritis was convicted of three counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, the release said.

On April 3, 2019, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Deritis’s residence. Electronic devices seized from Deritis’s home, as well as his cloud storage account, revealed that Deritis possessed images and videos that depicted the minor naked while exiting the shower, photos depicting the minor’s genitalia and thousands of images of child pornography he had downloaded from the internet, the release said.

Deritis is currently in federal custody. A sentencing date has not been set. Each count of production of child pornography carries a minimum statutory sentence of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The charge of possession of child pornography carries a statutory penalty of no more than 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, the release said.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the U.S. Department of Justice, the release said.

The initiative is led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section. Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims, the release said.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.