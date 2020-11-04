Hickory man convicted on assault charges

A Hickory man was sentenced to more than three years after pleading guilty to assault charges.

Carl Reese Bullabough, 46, of Hickory, was sentenced to an active prison term of 44 to 65 months after he was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault by strangulation and communicating threats during Catawba County Superior Court, according to a press release from the District Attorney’s Office.

Officers with Hickory Police Department responded to Bullabough’s residence for a report of a stabbing on June 16. When they arrived, they found the female victim with a stab wound to the neck, according to the press release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An investigation found that the defendant made allegations against the victim and then assaulted her. He hit her in the face, strangled her and stabbed her in the neck.

Nathaniel J. Poovey, superior court judge from Catawba County, handed down the sentence for Bullabough following his guilty plea on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The defendant will serve his sentence in the custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections.

Shanna Hudson handled the investigation for Hickory Police Department. Assistant District Attorney Jamie Adams prosecuted the case for the State.