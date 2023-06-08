A Hickory man is set to spend decades in prison after being found guilty of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon in the stabbing of his girlfriend Keisha Collins, according to a release from District Attorney Scott Reilly’s office.

Kevin Maurice Linder, 46, was found guilty on Tuesday. Superior Court Judge Justin Davis sentenced Linder to between 45 and 56 years in prison, according to the release.

In addition to the counts of attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, Linder was also found guilty of using a deadly weapon in violation of a domestic violence protective order, according to the release.

The stabbing occurred in August 2021 during a confrontation in a vehicle which began when Linder hit Collins, according to the release. The pair had been in a relationship for a few years by that time.

Collins needed emergency surgery following the stabbing and a surgeon from Frye Regional Medical Center testified that injuries “would have been life-threatening if not given immediate medical attention.”

“I am thankful for everyone who has fought for justice for me,” Collins said via the release. “I hope this opens eyes to other crimes that happen in the community to show people you can’t just commit a crime and walk free.”