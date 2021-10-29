Hickory man convicted in 2016 Claremont double murder, sentenced to life in prison

Before Friday, four men had either pleaded guilty or been found guilty in connection with the 2016 murders of Deidra Ramseur and Mark Wilson at their home in Claremont.

That number grew to five Friday afternoon when a jury convicted Hickory resident Arsenio Dewayne Curtis, 32, of first-degree murder after less than an hour of deliberations.

Speaking to the court prior to Curtis’ sentencing, Deidra’s sister Latara said she considered Curtis to be “maybe the worst person out of all them because once you got there to that house and you received what you went for, you could have easily walked out of there.”

“I don’t wish nothing good for you,” Latara Ramseur said, echoing the words she spoke at the sentencing of Jordan Rivera, another defendant in the case, earlier this year.

Deidra’s mother Teresa Rippy also spoke in court. She told Curtis she believed he had a heart and expressed hope that he might be able to use his experiences to teach others who might not be so far gone.

“This society that we live in sometimes brings us to these journeys that we regret in life but my thing for you is, I pray that God touch you to reach out to some young man that’s going through this journey,” Rippy said.