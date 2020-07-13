Hickory man charged with trafficking meth

A Hickory man has been charged with drug trafficking following a traffic stop on U.S. 321 Sunday evening, according to a release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Paul Mark James, 52, was pulled over after officers observed a traffic violation, according to the release.

A search of the vehicle turned up two pounds of marijuana and 179 grams of meth, according to the release. The search took place after a police dog indicated there were drugs in the car.

James is charged with felony counts of trafficking in meth by possession, trafficking in meth by transportation, maintaining a place for controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule VI controlled substance, according to the release.

He was issued a $50,000 secured bond.

