Hickory man charged with trafficking drugs in Catawba County

A Hickory man was charged with trafficking drugs after law enforcement found heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana in his vehicle Friday night.

Tate Nathanial Blanton, 24, of Hickory was charged with trafficking in heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule II controlled substances, maintaining a vehicle for the purposes of manufacturing, selling or delivering controlled substances and possession of marijuana.

According to a news release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was patrolling Section House Road around midnight on Friday when he saw a vehicle stopped in a parking lot of a permanently closed business.

The deputy asked the driver, Blanton, why he was there at that time of night and saw drug paraphernalia inside his vehicle, law enforcement said.

Investigators searched the vehicle and found 37 grams of heroin, 1 gram of methamphetamine and .9 gram of marijuana, the release said.

Blanton received a $75,000 secured bond.

“Our Patrol Division is consistently checking our businesses, churches and schools for anything that appears out of place,” Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown said in the news release. “Great work by this deputy. Our county is safer through the proactive work of our deputies who are fighting to keep drugs and those who sell them off our streets.”

