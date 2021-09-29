Hickory man charged with shooting into occupied vehicles near downtown Hickory

A Hickory man was charged with shooting into occupied vehicles near downtown Hickory.

On Saturday, a black Ford F-150 was shot into at the intersection of South Center Street and Second Avenue SE. In a second incident on Second Street Place SE, a red Jeep Grand Cherokee was also shot into, according to Hickory Police incident reports. No injuries were reported in either of these cases.

Jkobe Tre’shon Ramseur, 18, of Hickory was arrested on Monday. He was charged in both cases, Chrystal Dieter, victim and community services coordinator for the police department said.

Ramseur was charged with six counts of assault with a deadly weapon and three counts of discharging firearm into occupied property.

He was given a $225,000 bond, according to a Hickory Police arrest report.

Dieter said it is not known why he shot into these vehicles and if he knew the victims.

Hailey Rostan said she was traveling with her husband Andrew in their Ford F-150 leaving the downtown Hickory area around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. They were at the intersection of South Center Street and Second Avenue SE when they heard four gunshots.

