Hickory man charged with sex crimes appears in court; investigation turned up link to Phillippines

A man charged with sex crimes was in court on Monday.

Robert Oliver Parker, 75, of Hickory, was arrested Sept. 28. He is charged with three counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor, according to court documents.

Parker briefly appeared Monday morning in Catawba County Superior Court to clarify his legal representation. He is represented by Lisa Dubs, who was not present in court Monday.

The charges stem from an investigation by the Homeland Security Investigations Office in Charlotte, according to court documents.

On Aug. 7, 2020, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip about a Yahoo email account which led investigators to Parker, according to court documents. The tip was then passed to Homeland Security Investigations, according to court documents.

Mike Prado, deputy special agent in charge of the Charlotte office, said the tip led investigators to a larger sex-trafficking ring in the Philippines.

“Thus far in the investigation, we have identified 68 victims that were directly victimized by Parker or by other clients of this network,” Prado said.

Prado said several of the victims are now 18 or older, and that Parker would spend months at a time visiting the Philippines.

According to an affidavit in support of a search warrant, the Yahoo account was being used to correspond with a woman in the Philippines from 2010 to 2020. According to the document, about 16,073 photos of nude and partially nude girls of varying ages were sent to the email address.

According to the affidavit, investigators seized a laptop, external hard drives and a compact disc. A review of the seized items resulted in the discovery of multiple files of child sexual abuse material, according to the document.

So far, no other arrests have been made in the investigation, Prado said.