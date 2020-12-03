 Skip to main content
Hickory man charged with rape in Alexander County
A Hickory man was charged with statutory rape in Alexander County.

According to a press release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to assist a Homeland Security Investigations Taskforce in executing a search warrant at a Bethlehem residence.

During the investigation, Jancovien Daquion Peterson, 19, of Hickory, who was living at the residence, was charged with felony statutory rape of a child. He was arrested and placed under a $250,000 secured bond.

This investigation is continuing with more charges possible, the release stated.

Peterson
