Hickory man charged with rape in Alexander County

A Hickory man was charged with statutory rape in Alexander County.

According to a press release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to assist a Homeland Security Investigations Taskforce in executing a search warrant at a Bethlehem residence.

During the investigation, Jancovien Daquion Peterson, 19, of Hickory, who was living at the residence, was charged with felony statutory rape of a child. He was arrested and placed under a $250,000 secured bond.

This investigation is continuing with more charges possible, the release stated.