Hickory man charged with possession of heroin and firearm by a felon

A Hickory man was arrested Thursday on drug and weapons charges.

Jordan Lee Kennedy, 29, was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin and possession of a firearm by felon, according to a release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Kennedy’s vehicle was stopped on U.S. Highway 70 near Hickory Motor Speedway, the release said. Officers searched the vehicle after a police dog indicated that narcotics were present in the vehicle. Officers seized a handgun and 2.7 grams of heroin, the release said.

Kennedy is being held without bond. His first appearance in Catawba County District Court is scheduled for Friday, according to the release.

