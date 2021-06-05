Hickory man charged with murder in Newton shooting

A Hickory man has been charged with murder after a shooting incident in Newton, according to a Newton Police Department news release.

Jessie Allen Crawford, 60, has been charged with first-degree murder. Newton police officers responded to a call on Saturday at 10:44 a.m. in reference to a female who had been shot at a residence on South Caldwell Avenue in Newton.

Officers discovered the victim, Iris Ranae Robinson, 51, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Crawford was identified as the shooter but fled the scene before the arrival of the police officers, according to the release.

Crawford and Robinson knew each other and had a personal relationship. Newton police officers, Newton Fire and Catawba County EMS provided medical assistance to Robinson, who succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene, according to the release.

At about 2:29 p.m. Saturday, Crawford was arrested at the Newton Police Department without incident. Crawford was processed and transported to the Catawba County Justice Center, where he remains in custody without bond. His first court appearance is set for Monday, June 7.