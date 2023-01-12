Hickory man charged with murder; arrest linked to body found in Conover in December

A Hickory man has been linked to a body found in Conover in December, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Juan Jesus Santellan, 31, is charged with murder in the death of Luiz Enrique Rodriguez, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Santellan is also charged with simple assault, according to the Catawba County Who’s in Jail website.

Rodriguez’s body was found in a wooded area along Lee Cline Road near the intersection of Eckard Road on Dec. 3. Rodriguez was 51 years old when he died. Rodriguez was also known as Gose Gutierres, the sheriff’s office said.

Rodriguez’s body was discovered by Johnny Stewart, 74. The body was discovered near Stewart’s property after his daughter mentioned seeing a shiny object in the woods, he told reporters in December.

Stewart also told reporters the body’s head was covered by a hood and the pants were pulled down, exposing the knees. Stewart mentioned seeing one white sock as well.

Santellan was arrested Thursday morning. The arrest stems from information deputies and investigators obtained during the early morning hours of Thursday, the sheriff’s office said.

A forensic pathologist from Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center had ruled Rodriguez’s death as a homicide, according to a Dec. 8 news release from the sheriff’s office. Rodriguez was identified on Dec. 9 using fingerprints, according to a previous news release.

Santellan is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.