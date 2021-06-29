Hickory man charged with drug trafficking

A Hickory man has been charged with trafficking meth, according to a news release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Bobby Postel Baumgarner, 40, is also charged with felony counts of maintaining a dwelling for the manufacture, sale or delivery of narcotics; possession of a firearm by a felon; and possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

He was issued a $170,000 secured bond.

Baumgarner was arrested after officers executed a search warrant at his home on 28th Street NE on Saturday. Officers seized 241 grams of meth and five firearms, including one that was illegally altered, according to the release.

Hickory and Long View officers also assisted the sheriff’s office in this case.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

