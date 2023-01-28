Hickory man charged with disposal of a body on the run for 6 months

Police are asking the public for information on the whereabouts of a Hickory man wanted in connection to the disappearance of a Catawba County man.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for Mark Anthony Ortiz, 24, since July of 2022. Ortiz is charged with felonious disposal of a body and felony obstruction of justice in connection to the disappearance of 29-year-old Anthony John Jaworsky, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Jaworsky was last seen by his family in the Conover area on July 13, 2021. Jaworsky’s vehicle was located along Interstate 40 in Iredell County by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol shortly after Jaworsky was reported missing, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said.

On July 12, 2022, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office regarding Jaworsky’s case. Burke County and Catawba County investigators, along with the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, served a search warrant at 3584 Curley’s Fish Camp Road, Hildebran. During the search, evidence was located leading to an arrest warrant being issued for Ortiz, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said.

A cadaver dog was spotted searching the property on Curley’s Fish Camp Road and investigators were seen digging in various areas, according to articles by Morganton News Herald Staff Writer Chrissy Murphy from July 2022.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office did not say what evidence was collected from the residence and has not confirmed Jaworsky’s death.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ortiz is asked to contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500 or Morganton/Burke County Crime Stoppers at 828-437-3333.