Hickory man charged with 2015 murder case pleads guilty to manslaughter

Demarcus Kashaun Pollard, 30, of Hickory, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Monday in Catawba County Superior Court.

Pollard is one of three defendants who were charged with the June 2015 killing of 46-year-old Lancelot Ellison. Pollard has been in jail since being charged with murder in 2015. He is the last of the three defendants to plea in the case.

Judge Steve R. Warren sentenced Pollard to 67 to 93 months in prison. Pollard was credited for the 78 months, or six years and six months, he served at the Catawba County Detention Center, according to Catawba County court documents.

Pollard also pleaded guilty to robbery with a dangerous weapon.

“He will be sent to DAC (Department of Adult Correction) for processing,” Nathan Key, spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office, said. “Computation of his jail credit will be done there, with the time left to serve and his release determined by DAC officials.”

Pollard’s trial was scheduled to take place in January 2022, but he was offered the plea arrangement and accepted the offer on Monday.