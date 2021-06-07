Hickory man charged in Newton homicide appears in court

A Hickory man charged in a murder case in Newton was in Catawba County District Court Monday morning.

Jessie Allen Crawford, 60, of Hickory was charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a Newton woman on Saturday, June 5.

“Mr. Crawford, you are charged with a Class A felony that carries the potential maximum sentence of death or the possibility of life in prison without parole,” Judge David Aycock told Crawford at his first appearance.

Aycock asked Crawford what his plans were for representation in his case. Crawford said he plans to hire his own attorney, but still requested a court-appointed attorney.

Crawford was assigned Victoria Jayne as his attorney. Aycock told him his next court date would be June 28.

Crawford is accused of shooting Iris Ranae Robinson, 51, of Newton on Saturday at a residence on South Caldwell Avenue in Newton. Crawford and Robinson had a personal relationship, according to a press release from the Newton Police Department. Robinson was arrested later that day.

