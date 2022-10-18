Hickory man charged in fatal shooting of roommate

A Hickory man was arrested after a fatal shooting in Hickory on Monday evening.

Shaun Patrick Duncan, 40, is charged with murder, according to the Catawba County Who’s in Jail website. The website says Duncan was arrested on Monday by the Hickory Police Department.

Hickory police did not release the name of the suspect or victim in a shooting that occurred on the 900 block of Fifth Street SE. The address listed for Duncan matches the area where the Hickory police responded.

On Monday around 6:45 p.m., Hickory police went to an apartment building on Fifth Street SE after receiving a 911 call from a male stating that he had shot his roommate, Hickory Police Capt. Jeff Young said in a news release.

Officers located a white man inside an apartment with a gunshot wound. Catawba County EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene, Young said.

The caller was still on-scene when officers arrived and was taken into custody, Young said.

Anyone with information regarding this on-going investigation is aked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator A. Isaac directly at 828-261-2626 or aisaacs@hickorync.gov