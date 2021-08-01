 Skip to main content
Hickory man charged in fatal hit-and-run of 18-year-old on Saturday
Hickory man charged in fatal hit-and-run of 18-year-old on Saturday

A Hickory man was charged after the fatal hit-and-run of Brianna Nicole Page on Saturday.

Cesar Lozano-Mendoza, 18, of Hickory was charged with felony hit-and-run resulting in injury or death and misdemeanor traveling left of center after turning himself in to police, a news release from the Hickory Police Department says. He was given a $15,000 secured bond.

Page, 18, of Hickory was struck by a vehicle on 20th Street NE while on her way to work Saturday morning.

The police department is continuing its investigation and asks anyone who might have witnessed this incident or has information to contact Master Police Officer D. Frye at 828-328-5551 or dfrye@hickorync.gov.

