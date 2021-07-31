 Skip to main content
Hickory man charged in Alexander County break-ins
ALEXANDER COUNTY

A Hickory man has been charged in connection with multiple break-ins at storage units in Alexander County, according to a release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

David Lee Brittain, 42, is facing 17 felony counts of breaking and entering and three felony counts of larceny after breaking and entering, according to the release.

He was issued a $500,000 secured bond.

A woman was also charged in the cases but her name was not released by the sheriff’s office.

The Taylorsville Police Department assisted in the case.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

