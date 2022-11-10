Hickory man arrested on drug trafficking charges in Lincoln County

A Hickory man was arrested in Lincoln County on drug trafficking charges on Wednesday.

Matthew Paul Starnes, 37, is charged with three felony counts of trafficking methamphetamine, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

On Wednesday, narcotics investigators stopped a vehicle on Startown Road in Lincoln County because of a motor vehicle violation, the sheriff’s office said.

During the stop, a Lincolnton Police Department K-9 was requested to assist with the investigation. The K-9 conducted an open-air sniff of the vehicle and alerted to drugs in the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

When the K-9 alerted to the drugs, the driver of the vehicle threw 2 pounds of methamphetamine out the passenger side window, the sheriff’s office said. The suspect then tried to dispose of 2 more pounds of methamphetamine by pouring it out inside of the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Officers recovered 4 pounds of meth from the vehicle and a nearby field. The meth has a street value of about $20,000, the sheriff’s office said.

Starnes is being held at the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond, the sheriff’s office said.

Drug arrest from week prior

A Lincolnton man was arrested on drug charges on Nov. 2. Investigators seized 2 pounds of marijuana and 4.5 pounds of THC edibles from a Lincolnton home, the sheriff’s office said.

Jonathan Micheal Boggs, 51, is charged with two felony counts of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, two counts of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for a controlled substance, the sheriff’s office said.

Using information gathered through surveillance and other investigative techniques, officers applied for and received a search warrant for the residence on the 300 block of South Laurel Street, the sheriff’s office said.

After making entry into the residence, investigators discovered and seized 2 pounds of marijuana and four and a half-pound of THC edibles. Officers also seized $7,620, the sheriff’s office said.

Boggs was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond.