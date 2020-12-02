Hickory man arrested on drug charges

A Hickory man was arrested on drug charges Tuesday after a police investigation.

After receiving a number of complaints, officers with the Long View Police Department began conducting a narcotics investigation at the 2nd Avenue SW, Hickory, residence of Adam Ray McGalliard, 38, according to a news release from the Police Department.

On Tuesday, a search warrant was executed at the home, according to the release. Officers found methamphetamine, suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia.

McGalliard was charged with felony trafficking Schedule II methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II methamphetamine, felony maintaining dwelling for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was placed under a $50,000 bond.

“We are pleased with the outcome of this investigation,” police Chief T.J. Bates said in the release. “This is an excellent example of how law enforcement partnerships team with concerned citizens to remove dangerous drugs from our community. We have a zero tolerance for dangerous drugs and drug dealers. We continue to identify, arrest and prosecute drug dealers.”

Bates encouraged the community to contact the Police Department at 828-327-2343 with additional drug or criminal activity information.