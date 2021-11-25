 Skip to main content
Hickory man arrested in shooting death of Lenoir-Rhyne football player
Hickory man arrested in shooting death of Lenoir-Rhyne football player

A Hickory man wanted in the killing of a Lenoir-Rhyne University football player was arrested on Wednesday.

Quavius Shamond Izard, 21, was taken into custody after a resident in Collettsville informed the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office that they had seen Izard on their property, according to the Hickory Police Department.

Izard is being held with no bond in the Catawba County jail.

Hickory police announced earlier this week Izard was charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Omari Alexander, a sophomore football player at Lenoir-Rhyne.

Police found Alexander sitting in the driver’s seat of a Chevrolet Camaro parked outside the Civitan Court Apartments early Saturday. The police said Alexander had been shot multiple times and the car engine was still running when they arrived.

Conover resident Hailee Maureen Melanson, 20, is charged with accessory after the fact in connection with the killing.

She made her first appearance in court on Tuesday. Capt. Jeff Young of the Hickory Police Department said Melanson was cooperating with law enforcement.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

