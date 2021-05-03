Hickory man arrested in Hiddenite after showing up at a residence armed

A Hickory man armed with a .243-caliber rifle was arrested Sunday night in the Alexander County community of Hiddenite.

Andrew Lee Cuda, 29, of Hickory, was charged with one count of misdemeanor going armed to the terror of the public. He was issued a $1,200 secured bond.

Law officers were called to investigate a report of an armed man at a residence in Hiddenite.

According to a news release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, Cuda left the residence on foot before officers arrived. Officers found him walking toward his vehicle at a location off of Old Mountain Road.

Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said Cuda knew the residents at the location of the reported incident and was an ex-acquaintance of a woman living there. Bowman said he believes Cuda was trying to scare them.

A .243-caliber rifle is often used for deer hunting.