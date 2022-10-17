Hickory man arrested in fatal Long View shooting

A Hickory man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Long View on Saturday.

Antwaine Derrell Beatty, 31, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Joshua Tremaine Miles, 33, of Long View. Beatty was arrested by the Long View Police Department on Sunday, Long View Police Chief T.J. Bates said in a news release.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers with the Long View Police Department responded to 515 26th St. SW for a 911 call reporting a gunshot victim. Officers found Miles at the scene, Bates said.

Miles was pronounced dead at the scene, Bates said.

A disturbance occurred inside the residence, Bates said. During the disturbance, a single gunshot was fired, striking Miles, Bates said. A warrant was issued for Beatty’s arrest. Beatty fled the scene before police officers arrived, Bates said.

Beatty surrendered himself to Long View Police on Sunday, Bates said.

The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation, Bates said.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Long View Police Department at 828-327-2343.