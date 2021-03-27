 Skip to main content
Hickory man arrested for Friday night shooting
Hickory man arrested for Friday night shooting

Dimitris Rashawn Williams.jpg

Williams

A Hickory man has been arrested following a shooting incident in Maiden on Friday night, according to a news release from the Catawba County Sheriffs Office.

Dimitris Rashawn Williams, 29, has been charged and arrested with two counts of attempted first degree murder following a shooting incident.

On Friday at 9:26 p.m., deputies with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting at a residence on Ramseur Road in Maiden, according to the release. When deputies arrived they discovered two people, a man and woman, both suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The female victim was transported by helicopter to Atrium Health in Charlotte. The male victim was transported by ambulance to Atrium Health in Lincolnton. Both remain hospitalized in serious condition, according to the release.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) have initiated an investigation into the incident. The investigation led to Williams being named as a suspect, according to the release.

Williams is being held without bond, and has a first appearance in Newton District Court on Monday, March 29.

