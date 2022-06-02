Hickory man arrested for armed robbery in Morganton

A Hickory man was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Wednesday in connection to an armed robbery case out of Morganton.

Reginald Alfonza Faison, 49, of Hickory, was arrested on charges of attempted murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, uttering forged endorsement and misdemeanor show cause fail to pay money, a news release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety said.

Faison was arrested at an apartment located on Fifth Avenue NE, in Hickory, by U.S. Marshals, the release said.

After Faison was identified as a suspect in the Morganton case, the U.S. Marshals were contacted and asked to assist in locating him, the release said.

On May 23, Morganton officers responded to an armed robbery at the Shop and Save #4 at 100 W Fleming Drive in Morganton, at approximately 2:30 p.m. It was reported by the victim that the suspect was a male in a dark blue hooded sweatshirt and he was armed with a small pistol during the robbery, the release said.

At some point during the robbery, it was reported that two shots were fired from the suspect`s pistol, the release said.

Police said during the robbery, the suspect also ran around the front counter and began attempting to take money from the register. The clerk picked up a white metal pole and began striking the suspect and a physical altercation ensued. The suspect reportedly left with an undisclosed amount of cash from the robbery, the release said.

Faison received a bond of more than $1 million, the release said.

The case is still under investigation and additional charges may be pending, the release said.