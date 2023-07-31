A homeless man was arrested last week following a report of a person peeping into a Hickory residence.

William Timothy Amburn Jr., 46, is charged with secret peeping, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. According to the Catawba County Who’s in Jail website, Amburn is a homeless man staying in the Hickory area.

On Wednesday, deputies with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person secretly peeping into the window of a residence on 28th Street NE in Hickory. At that location deputies learned that an adult male was recorded by that residence’s surveillance cameras peeping into a window the previous evening, the sheriff’s office said.

The captured footage showed this person engaging in an act of indecent exposure, the sheriff’s office said. The residents were unaware of this person’s presence when the peeping occurred, the sheriff’s office said.

On Thursday, deputies and investigators canvassed the areas surrounding 28th Street NE. During that time deputies and investigators encountered Amburn in a wooded area, the sheriff’s office said.

Articles of clothing were discovered which matched the clothing worn by the person captured on surveillance footage. Amburn also matched the description of the person in question, the sheriff’s office said.

Amburn was arrested and placed in the Catawba County Detention Center under a $1,500 secured bond, the sheriff’s office said. Amburn was still listed as an inmate in the jail on Monday morning.

Amburn is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.