Hickory fiber optic manufacturer CommScope was the victim of a ransomware attack in late March, the company confirmed in a statement Tuesday.

The attack was discovered the week of March 27. CommScope “immediately launched a forensic investigation with the assistance of a leading cybersecurity firm and reported the matter to law enforcement.”

The company is not aware of any customer information stolen in the attack, but officials said they would notify customers if any information is found to be compromised. The company did not disclose if a ransom was paid.

CommScope officials also said they were looking into claims that information stolen in the attack has been posted to the dark web.

“We are working with our third-party experts to validate those claims and to understand the nature of the information at issue as a top priority. We are undergoing a thorough review of any impacted data with all possible speed,” according to the company’s statement.

The company did not say what information was allegedly posted but TechCrunch, a media outlet focused on technology, has reported the material includes “thousands of employees’ Social Security numbers and bank account details.”

The attack occurred the same week Gov. Roy Cooper and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo visited a CommScope plant in Catawba County to tout the company’s plans to expand production of fiber optic cable.