Hickory defense attorney accuses judge of misconduct; Dubs is well-known for representing stepmother in Zahra Baker murder case

A prominent defense attorney has accused the chief Superior Court judge for the district of unfairly maligning her and trying to embarrass her and interfere with her ability to practice law effectively, among other allegations.

Lisa Dubs, an attorney whose office is in Hickory but who takes cases throughout the surrounding region, asked in a lengthy court filing that Judge Robert C. Ervin not preside over any court proceedings involving Dubs. The filing says that Ervin has not acted impartially, has not given everyone the full right to be heard and has exhibited bias or prejudice against Dubs.

The crux of Dubs’ argument is a letter Dubs received from Ervin on March 22 referring to a session of court in Caldwell County in November and another on March 15 when Dubs had cases on the docket but didn’t come to court. Ervin’s letter said that Dubs didn’t communicate with either his office or the district attorney’s office to say she wasn’t coming.

“These occurrences are not acceptable and my patience with this on-going problem is at an end,” Ervin wrote.

In the letter, Ervin ordered Dubs to show up in court at 10 a.m. on the first day of each week that court is scheduled and to stay until her cases are addressed or she is excused by the presiding judge.