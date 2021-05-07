Hickory defense attorney accuses judge of misconduct; Dubs is well-known for representing stepmother in Zahra Baker murder case

A prominent defense attorney has accused the chief Superior Court judge for the district of unfairly maligning her and trying to embarrass her and interfere with her ability to practice law effectively, among other allegations.
Lisa Dubs, an attorney whose office is in Hickory but who takes cases throughout the surrounding region, asked in a lengthy court filing that Judge Robert C. Ervin not preside over any court proceedings involving Dubs. The filing says that Ervin has not acted impartially, has not given everyone the full right to be heard and has exhibited bias or prejudice against Dubs.
The crux of Dubs’ argument is a letter Dubs received from Ervin on March 22 referring to a session of court in Caldwell County in November and another on March 15 when Dubs had cases on the docket but didn’t come to court. Ervin’s letter said that Dubs didn’t communicate with either his office or the district attorney’s office to say she wasn’t coming.
“These occurrences are not acceptable and my patience with this on-going problem is at an end,” Ervin wrote.
In the letter, Ervin ordered Dubs to show up in court at 10 a.m. on the first day of each week that court is scheduled and to stay until her cases are addressed or she is excused by the presiding judge.
In the event Dubs had cases in more than one county during any term of court, Ervin ordered that Dubs inform specific court officials by the Wednesday before the session of court begins to explain where she is supposed to appear, what cases are scheduled, the status of each case, and confer with the appropriate judges to resolve any scheduling conflicts.
“I regret that this drastic measure has become necessary. Perhaps this arrangement will permit the timely resolution of your cases in this judicial district,” Ervin wrote.
Ervin also emailed the letter to other judges in the district and the district attorney.
Dubs said in her filing that Ervin’s allegation that she failed to communicate with his office and the district attorney’s office is false and that Ervin knew it was false.
She also said that during the first week in November, she left a message with the district attorney’s office about the possibility of her absence and the status of her cases, and her filing cited text messages and emails sent to prosecutors asking about potentially holding a court hearing later in the week. Dubs said that a prosecutor read the emails in open court, but Ervin issued orders that Dubs’ clients, who had been told by Dubs that they didn’t need to show up, be arrested for failing to appear in court.
Later, Dubs said, Ervin improperly instructed a prosecutor to talk to one of her clients about a potential plea bargain while Dubs was not present. The prosecutor objected and asked for the case to be rescheduled.
Regarding the week of March 15, Dubs said her office did not receive the usual email with the court schedule, and she left emails and voicemails with prosecutors letting them know she had not received the schedule and asking that they let her know if there was a case of hers that needed to be addressed in a court hearing.
Dubs said she remained in contact with Ervin’s office and the district attorney’s office that week but neither ever explained why her client’s cases were scheduled when there was no outstanding plea offer and her client wasn’t on a list of cases that prosecutors were prioritizing.
“Despite there only being two occasions in which Ervin claims counsel was not in contact with the district attorney’s office, Ervin has never discussed his concerns or his lack of patience with counsel,” Dubs wrote. “If he had, Ervin could have understood his concerns were overblown — or a misunderstanding rather than a deliberate act by counsel.”
Dubs also alleged that Ervin “created a dangerous environment for attorneys, staff and others” by scheduling court during a period when the state’s chief justice had said that there should be no unnecessary hearings or court appearances because of the pandemic. Dubs said that many attorneys, prosecutors, and other courthouse staff contracted COVID-19 in Caldwell County but Ervin would not halt court sessions to wait for other court personnel to get their test results. Dubs said that she contracted the virus in Caldwell County and remained very ill and out of work for almost seven weeks.
Dubs said that in his letter, Ervin didn’t just admonish her, he threatened to hold her in contempt of court.
“It is very clear from Ervin’s March 22, 2021 letter that his intention is to punish counsel and hold her up to criticism and ridicule from her peers in her working environment,” Dubs said. She said that Ervin’s actions are “outside the bounds of the law and his judicial power.”
Ervin was previously barred from presiding over another lawyer's cases. In October 2020, Ervin was ordered to recuse himself from any cases involving clients of Shell Pearce, a Hickory attorney.
The recusal order, filed by Judge David Hall, came after a court filing in which Ervin said he had concerns about Pearce's representation of some clients who said they were in jail for months without hearing from Pearce.
Pearce denied neglecting those clients and asked for the recusal order because he did not believe Ervin could be impartial.