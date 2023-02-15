Hickory-based contractor Neill Grading & Construction Co. is asking the courts to enforce $1.9 million in liens against Conover-based manufacturer Everything Attachments.

The filing from Neill comes in response to a lawsuit filed against them last October by Everything Attachments, which makes attachments for tractors and other equipment.

In their own legal filing, Everything Attachments alleges that Neill’s defective workmanship left the company with a 105,000-square-foot factory they cannot legally occupy.

The company also claims Neill Grading made unapproved changes to design plans, refusing to hand over plans and financial documents when asked and of engaging in fraud in an effort to pass inspections.

Neill Grading denies all these claims in their countersuit filed earlier this month.

In addition to asking for enforcement of the liens, Neill also outlined several of their own claims against Everything Attachments owner Ted Corriher and related corporate entities the T.C. Corriher Implement Co. and Landshark Attachments LLC.

While the original lawsuit filed against Neill in October involved the Everything Attachments factory, the plaintiffs listed in the lawsuit are T.C. Corriher Co. and Landshark.

In their countersuit, Neill alleges they were denied access to the property in order to complete work needed to obtain a certificate of occupancy and that Corriher wrongfully withheld payments due to Neill.

Everything Attachments acknowledged withholding payments in their initial lawsuit, saying they had done so because Neill breached contracts.

Neill Grading said that even though Everything Attachments was not paying Neill, the company still took funds from their construction loan through Fidelity Bank and used the money “for their own personal use and benefit,” according to the legal filing.

Corriher and his associated corporate entities “misled Fidelity when seeking disbursements under the construction loan without advising Fidelity of claims it was making against Neill and without advising they had no intention of paying Neill,” according to the countersuit.

Fidelity Bank is also named as a defendant in Neill’s countersuit because the bank has a deed of trust on the property against which Neill is seeking liens.

Neill Grading also accused Everything Attachments owner Ted Corriher of unlawfully blurring the lines between Everything Attachments, the T.C. Corriher Co. and Landshark Attachments LLC.

Neill argues that Corriher exercises complete control over all three entities and is using them “as an artifice in an attempt to defeat Neill’s rights in connection with Neill’s claims (against Corriher and the three companies).”

When asked to respond to the claims in Neill’s countersuit, Corriher said: “Catawba County is getting ready to get a real dose of Neill Grading & Construction's quality of work performed at 1500 Emmanuel Church Road Conover N.C.”

The address is the location of Everything Attachments. Corriher has said recently the inability to occupy the factory has left him with a backlog on customer orders.

He was also apologetic that the company has not yet lived up to the commitments it made in 2021 when Everything Attachments entered into tax incentive agreements with Catawba County and the city of Conover.

In exchange for receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax refunds, the company agreed to create 150 jobs and invest $20 million.

Corriher and Everything Attachments General Manager Nate McAbee say the company has not been able to meet those commitments because of the holdup on the new factory.

Both company leaders and representatives of Catawba County and Conover have said Everything Attachments has not received any incentives at this point.