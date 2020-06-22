Hickory business owner sues state leaders over COVID-19 orders

A Hickory business owner is suing Gov. Roy Cooper and legislative leaders Phil Berger and Tim Moore over COVID-19 restrictions.
Michael Pastelak, owner of Patriot Axe Throwing, filed the case in Wake County Superior Court in May.
The business allows patrons to throw axes at targets and sells alcohol both on the premises and for carryout.
He is challenging both the N.C. Emergency Management Act and the executive orders Cooper has issued mandating restrictions related to the pandemic.
In the lawsuit, Pastelak’s attorney, J. Heydt Philbeck, argues the Emergency Management Act gives the governor vaguely-defined, unchecked and arbitrary legislative authority in violation of the North Carolina Constitution.
Since the Emergency Management Act was the basis for Cooper’s executive orders, the orders are also illegal, according to the lawsuit.
Philbeck said he was in the process of having a three-judge panel appointed for a hearing on an injunction that would block the executive orders while the case is pending.
Pastelak has been a vocal critic of the state’s COVID-19 regulations. The restrictions imposed on the business by the orders have cost it at least $55,000 in revenue, according to the lawsuit.
At a protest against the restrictions in downtown Hickory on April 30, Pastelak announced his intention to reopen the next day.
In the days before he reopened, Pastelak received a call from an Alcohol Law Enforcement agent telling Pastelak he would be cited and have his ABC permit revoked if he reopened.
Pastelak told the agent he applied for essential business status and received a message saying he could continue operating pending the final determination.
The same agent visited Patriot Axe Throwing the day it reopened and again told Pastelak his ABC permit was at risk.
In a separate incident on May 15, another ALE agent visited the business and spoke with an employee, according to the lawsuit. The agent showed a photograph of an employee drinking a White Claw alcoholic beverage while not on duty.
The agent said the lack of any information confirming when the photo was taken was the only thing stopping agents from closing the business, according to the lawsuit.
“The ALE agent ominously informed the employee that ALE was ‘watching’ the business for consumption of alcohol,” according to the lawsuit.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.