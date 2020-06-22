Hickory business owner sues state leaders over COVID-19 orders

At a protest against the restrictions in downtown Hickory on April 30, Pastelak announced his intention to reopen the next day.

In the days before he reopened, Pastelak received a call from an Alcohol Law Enforcement agent telling Pastelak he would be cited and have his ABC permit revoked if he reopened.

Pastelak told the agent he applied for essential business status and received a message saying he could continue operating pending the final determination.

The same agent visited Patriot Axe Throwing the day it reopened and again told Pastelak his ABC permit was at risk.

In a separate incident on May 15, another ALE agent visited the business and spoke with an employee, according to the lawsuit. The agent showed a photograph of an employee drinking a White Claw alcoholic beverage while not on duty.

The agent said the lack of any information confirming when the photo was taken was the only thing stopping agents from closing the business, according to the lawsuit.

“The ALE agent ominously informed the employee that ALE was ‘watching’ the business for consumption of alcohol,” according to the lawsuit.

