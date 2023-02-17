The city of Hickory is now suing a fourth company in connection with the collapse of the City Walk arches last year.

On Thursday, the city named WSP USA Environment & Infrastructure as a defendant in its lawsuit over the collapsed arches, according to an amended copy of the lawsuit provided by Carl Burchette, a Charlotte attorney representing the city in this case.

The company has been involved in several mergers in recent years and was previously known as Wood Environment & Infrastructure Solutions and Amec Foster Wheeler.

Hickory hired the company when it was known as Amec Foster Wheeler to provide design services for the City Walk, a project which included the arches.

In its newly-amended lawsuit, the city accuses WSP, which it refers to as the engineer of record on the project, of breaching its contract with the city and acting negligently.

Specifically, the city alleges the company did not review and approve various components related to the arches, including “the applied loads from the arches on the Rudy Wright (pedestrian) Bridge” as well as anchors for guy wires and alterations for anchor bolts.

The Record reached out to WSP for comment on Thursday afternoon and Friday morning but had not heard back as of 11 a.m. Friday.

The amended lawsuit comes almost exactly a year after the arches fell.

The 40-ton, $750,000 arches came crashing down a few minutes after midnight on Feb. 18, 2022. The collapse occurred only a few months after the structure was installed atop the pedestrian bridge over U.S. Highway 127.

In the weeks after the arch collapse, city officials reiterated their focus was on ensuring the city was completely compensated for the loss of the structure.

The process of being made whole soon turned to the courts.

The city hired the Charlotte law firm of Rosenwood, Rose & Litwak to pursue their case. The city has paid the law firm a little more than $24,700, according to information provided by the city earlier this month.

Hickory’s initial legal filings named three companies and one individual: Neill Grading & Construction Co., Dane Construction, Western Wood Structures and Paul Gilham, the chief engineer for Western Wood.

Neill Grading was the general contractor for the City Walk, including the pedestrian bridge and arches. The other three companies were subcontractors variously responsible for the design, fabrication or installation of the arches.

The companies named in the lawsuit have denied fault.

Regarding the status of the case, Burchette said: “The parties anticipate that, after this amendment to the lawsuit, a scheduling order will be negotiated and the lawsuit will move forward. As part of that process, the parties will participate in a mediated settlement conference.”

Since Hickory filed its initial complaint, the defendant companies and Gilham have filed legal claims against one another.

Why did the arches collapse?

So far, the only publicly-available analysis of the arch collapse places the blame squarely on Western Wood and Gilham.

The report in question was prepared last spring by forensic engineer Dara Thomas, an expert hired by Neill Grading. Thomas found “the collapse was due to inadequate structural design” by Gilham.

She filed a complaint against Gilham with the North Carolina Board of Examiners for Engineers and Surveyors in April. Gilham is currently listed as a licensed engineer on the board’s website and there is no indication of any disciplinary actions or violations as of Thursday.

In their legal filings, Gilham and Western Wood have said they are not responsible for the collapse.

Lucie Peoples, the attorney for Neill Grading, said regarding the case: “We continue to welcome the opportunity to participate in both the court and the N.C. Engineering Board proceedings and we look forward to sharing the full results of our investigation with the public when we are able to do so.”

Attorneys for both Dane Construction and Western Wood and Gilham declined to comment.