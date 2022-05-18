 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Heroin, cocaine, cash seized; two arrested on drug trafficking charges in Catawba County

  • Updated
Approximately 238 grams of heroin, 59 grams of cocaine and 19 grams of marijuana were seized during a traffic stop in Newton. Two people were arrested on drug charges.

On Saturday, a vehicle was stopped for speeding at the intersection of Springs Road and Section House Road by deputies, a news release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators searched the vehicle and seized 238 grams of heroin, 59 grams of cocaine, 19 grams of marijuana, $6,425 in cash, drug paraphernalia and a firearm, the release said.

Dorian Michael Morgan, 33, of Morganton, was charged with two counts of trafficking in cocaine, two counts of trafficking in heroin, felony maintaining a vehicle for the purposes of possessing, selling or delivering controlled substances, possession of firearm by felon, possession of marijuana up to one half ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia, the release said. Morgan was the driver of the vehicle, according to the release.

Britany Nicole Cantrell was charged with two counts of trafficking in cocaine, two counts of trafficking in heroin, possession of marijuana up to one half ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia, the release said.

Cantrell was a passenger in the vehicle, according to the release.

Morgan received a $225,000 secured bond. Cantrell was also arrested for outstanding warrants and received a $160,000 secured bond.

