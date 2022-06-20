Hear the 911 call: 'Please help me'; Woman injured in St. Stephens shooting still critical, expected to live

A woman injured in a shooting Sunday was still in critical condition Monday morning but is expected to live.

Keiyara Kelly Johnson, 22, was staying with her mother, Amy Raelynne Phillips, 46, at Phillips’ home on 30th Street Northeast in the St. Stephens area, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Aaron Turk said.

Shykwon Rashard Gibbs, 24, of Conover is charged with murder, attempted murder and first-degree burglary and is being held without bond.

Around 2:45 a.m., an armed man tried to break in to the home, Turk said.

Phillips called 911 and deputies responded to the call around 2:47 a.m., the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

"I need the police to come out here. There's somebody banging on my door, and he's got a gun," Phillips said on the 911 call.

Phillips said in the call that the person at the door was her daughter's boyfriend. While on the phone with the 911 operator, Phillips said the man broke through the door.

"He's busted the door in," Phillips said. "I need the police out here right now!"

Phillips can be heard saying "Get out of my house!" and yelling for help.

In a second 911 call minutes later, a woman said, "Please help me, I've been shot! Please help me!"

When deputies arrived, they found Johnson with serious gunshot wounds. Phillips was dead.

Gibbs was arrested at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

He and Johnson were previously in a relationship and have a child together, Turk said. The child was not in the house at the time.

Johnson was taken to a hospital. The sheriff’s office would not release information on where she was shot.

Gibbs is scheduled to be in court Tuesday for his first appearance.

