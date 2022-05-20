 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'He need to pay:' Search continues for Conover man charged in wife's killing

Hodges Murder Nissan Altima

Conover police are searching for a black Nissan Altima with license plate ALL-5945 in connection with the shooting death of Tinikia Hodges.

Friday marked two weeks since Tinikia Hodges was found shot to death in her Conover home, and her husband Donald Hodges, who is charged with murder in her death, remains at large.

Donald Hodges, 48, is described as a 6-foot-6-inch tall Black man who was last seen driving a black 2010 Nissan Altima with license plate ALL-5945.

Conover Police Chief Eric Loftin said early Friday afternoon that while the department has received several tips, none of them had panned out so far.

Tinikia Hodges’ mother, Diane Bender, found her daughter dead in her home on May 6. Bender went to check on Hodges after she missed work that day, something Bender said was unusual for Hodges.

Speaking on Friday, Bender asked that anyone who knows Donald Hodges’ whereabouts to call the police.

“He need to pay for what he did,” Bender said.

Tips can be directed to Conover police by calling 828-464-4698.

Donald Ray Hodges

Hodges

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the

Hickory Daily Record.

