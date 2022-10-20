 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Guns, drugs and cash confiscated in Claremont arrest

  • Updated
  • 0
Claremont SW 10-19-22 Image.jpg

The Catawba County Sheriff's Office said officers seized weapons, drugs and cash from a home on Martin Lane in Claremont. 

A Claremont man is facing drug charges after a search of a home turned up 244 grams of marijuana and 19 grams of cocaine, according to a release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Jamar Monte James, 41, is charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of selling controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a $5,000 secured bond.

They discovered the drugs well hidden in vacuum tins. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

The charges came after personnel from the sheriff’s office, Claremont Police Department and Hickory Police Department executed a warrant on Martin Lane in Claremont, according to the release.

In addition to the marijuana and cocaine, officers also seized nearly $2,200 and several firearms, the release said.

+1 
Jamar James.jpg

James 

 Jeffrey Eddins, Catawba County Sheriff's Office

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns after 45 days in office

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert