Guns, drugs and cash confiscated in Claremont arrest

A Claremont man is facing drug charges after a search of a home turned up 244 grams of marijuana and 19 grams of cocaine, according to a release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Jamar Monte James, 41, is charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of selling controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a $5,000 secured bond.

The charges came after personnel from the sheriff’s office, Claremont Police Department and Hickory Police Department executed a warrant on Martin Lane in Claremont, according to the release.

In addition to the marijuana and cocaine, officers also seized nearly $2,200 and several firearms, the release said.