Guns, drugs, $91K seized; Catawba County man faces 8 charges

Police seized more than 19 pounds of methamphetamine and $91,870 when officers arrested a Catawba County man this month.

Bobby Lee Fish, 41, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, three counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, three counts of trafficking in opium and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule I controlled substances, a news release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said.

Fish lives off Lowrance Road near the town of Catawba.

More than 19 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.27 pounds of fentanyl, 327 grams of powdered cocaine, two firearms and $91,870 were seized as part of a joint investigation, the release said.

Fish was arrested May 2 and received an $850,000 secured bond, the release said.

Fish has additional charges pending, the release said. The investigation is continuing.

The investigation was a joint effort between the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, the Hickory Police Department, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the Long View Police Department, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Office of Homeland Security.