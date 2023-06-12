A Taylorsville man has been charged after officers found a live grenade in a garage last week.

Sean Arthur Smail, 48, is charged with one felony count of possession of a weapon of mass destruction. He was issued a $50,000 secured bond.

On Thursday, Taylorsville Police Sgt. Zack Stevenson and Alexander County Sheriff’s Maj. Jason Moore responded to a garage behind Ideal Frame Company in Taylorsville.

Smail had been evicted from the garage the day prior, and the owner discovered a grenade on the table, authorities said.

An Ideal Frame employee placed the grenade in a field nearby so that it would cause less damage if it were to detonate, according to the police report.

The garage where the grenade was found was located less than a mile from the sheriff’s office and roughly a mile from Alexander Central High School, the release said.

An officer from the Wilkes County Bomb Squad was called in to defuse the grenade, which was filled with black powder. The bomb squad officer said the grenade was modified, with the bottom secured with a screw and super glue and the live fuse reattached after the powder was added.

Officers searched the garage but did not find additional explosives, according to the report. Stevenson also contacted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives “due to it meeting (the standard for) federal charges.”

Smail told Stevenson the grenade belonged to Smail’s father and that he held onto it since the 1980s, according to the report. Smail said “he thought it was just a training grenade and or paperweight” and denied knowing about the modifications to the explosive.