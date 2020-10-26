 Skip to main content
Grant opens court to help veterans through justice system
Grant opens court to help veterans through justice system

  • Updated
100720hdr-news-courthouse-p2

The Catawba County Justice Center will be home to a treatment court for veterans. This image is a file photo from earlier this month.

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

Catawba County will open a special treatment court for veterans in April 2021. The court will be funded by a federal grant awarded to the county last week.

Veterans’ Treatment Court is designed to help those who served in the military navigate the justice system. The court is particularly focused on veterans with substance abuse disorders and mental health conditions. 

The program will help veterans in the criminal justice system by providing support and rehabilitation through treatment, education, vocational programs and referrals for resources like housing, child care and transportation,  according to a press release from the 36th Prosecutorial District Attorney’s Office, which covers Catawba County.

The court will involve a judge, David Aycock, a prosecutor, Lance Sigmon, defense attorney Heather Higgins, Clerk of Court Kim Sigmon, court coordinator Tammy West, law enforcement representative Jamie Arbeleaz, probation officer Blake Knight, treatment provider Jack McConnell, Veterans’ Affairs representative Catherine Houghton and Veterans’ Affairs services officer Cindy Travis.

The court will be funded by a U.S. Bureau of Justice Administration Office of Justice Programs grant of $339,323 over three years. The grant will pay for the court coordinator, court operating costs, program materials, drug tests and other equipment, the press release said.

Until the court begins, the team will continue to meet virtually to plan and train to begin in April, the press release said.

Under the grant, the court plans to take on 12 veterans for one- to two-year programs.

Veterans courts typically require regular court appearances, mandatory treatment programs and regular drug testing, according to the nonprofit Justice for Vets.

“It is the least we could do for those veterans and their families who once served and protected our nation,” District Attorney Scott Reilly said.

