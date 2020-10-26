Grant opens court to help veterans through justice system

Catawba County will open a special treatment court for veterans in April 2021. The court will be funded by a federal grant awarded to the county last week.

Veterans’ Treatment Court is designed to help those who served in the military navigate the justice system. The court is particularly focused on veterans with substance abuse disorders and mental health conditions.

The program will help veterans in the criminal justice system by providing support and rehabilitation through treatment, education, vocational programs and referrals for resources like housing, child care and transportation, according to a press release from the 36th Prosecutorial District Attorney’s Office, which covers Catawba County.

The court will involve a judge, David Aycock, a prosecutor, Lance Sigmon, defense attorney Heather Higgins, Clerk of Court Kim Sigmon, court coordinator Tammy West, law enforcement representative Jamie Arbeleaz, probation officer Blake Knight, treatment provider Jack McConnell, Veterans’ Affairs representative Catherine Houghton and Veterans’ Affairs services officer Cindy Travis.