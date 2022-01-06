Granite Falls woman faces drug charges; Sheriff: $1,300 and 16 oz. of meth found in car

From Staff Reports
A Granite Falls woman faces a number of charges, including trafficking in meth, following her arrest by deputies with the Catawba County Sheriff's Office.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Summer Lea Hatcher, 30, is charged with conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine, two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of distributing methamphetamine and driving while license revoked.
Hatcher was arrested Wednesday. Deputies found more than 16 ounces of methamphetamine and approximately $1,300 in her vehicle during a traffic stop on U.S. 321 near Startown Road, a news release from the sheriff’s office said,
Hatcher made her first appearance in district court on Thursday.
+1
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.