Granite Falls woman faces drug charges; Sheriff: $1,300 and 16 oz. of meth found in car
  • Updated
010722-hdr-news-drugs-p1

The Catawba County Sheriff's Office confiscated 16 ounces of methamphetamine and $1,300 this week.

 Photo Courtesy of the Catawba County Sheriff's Office

A Granite Falls woman faces a number of charges, including trafficking in meth, following her arrest by deputies with the Catawba County Sheriff's Office.

Summer Lea Hatcher, 30, is charged with conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine, two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of distributing methamphetamine and driving while license revoked.

Hatcher was arrested Wednesday. Deputies found more than 16 ounces of methamphetamine and approximately $1,300 in her vehicle during a traffic stop on U.S. 321 near Startown Road, a news release from the sheriff’s office said, 

Hatcher made her first appearance in district court on Thursday.

010722-hdr-news-drugs-p2

Summer Lea Hatcher

 Photo Courtesy of the Catawba County Sheriff's Office
