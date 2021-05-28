Granite Falls man pleads guilty to drug trafficking

A Granite Falls man was sentenced to at least six years in prison and fined $50,000 after pleading guilty to trafficking opium or heroin on Thursday, according to a release from District Attorney Scott Reilly’s office.

Adam John Wheeler, 44, attracted the attention of Hickory police in 2018 when people in the community complained about his activities. Police were keeping an eye on him for months before his arrest, according to the release.

Police stopped Wheeler and another person they believed was selling pills in November 2018 after the two had met at the bar where Wheeler worked.

Wheeler “was found in possession of a large number of pills and a large sum of cash” and told investigators he was dealing the drugs, according to the release.

Superior Court Judge Nathaniel Poovey handed down the sentence. Hickory Sgt. Jeffrey Jenkins led the investigation, and Assistant District Attorney Jessica Phillips prosecuted the case.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

