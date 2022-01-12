Granite Falls man pleads guilty to child sex offenses

A Granite Falls man was sentenced to at least 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to sex crimes charges, according to a release from District Attorney Scott Reilly’s office.

Bryan Keith Jackson Jr., 36, pleaded guilty to solicitation and indecent liberties with a child charges on Monday in Caldwell County Superior Court, according to the release. Judge Robert Ervin imposed the sentence.

Jackson had molested one young girl and had sent sexually inappropriate messages to another, the release stated. Officers found the messages after obtaining a search warrant for Jackson’s phone and home, according to the release.

“(Jackson’s) internet history also contained searches for nude photos of teens and children, though child pornography was not found on his device,” according to the release.

Jackson was a registered sex offender prior to the convictions in this case because of a 2007 conviction for abuse of a minor.

