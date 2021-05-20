Granite Falls man charged with shooting into a home, fleeing arrest

A Granite Falls man was arrested after shooting into a Sawmills residence and eluding officers, according to a Caldwell County Sheriff's Office news release.

Gary Daniel Stallings II, 33, was charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, two counts of fleeing or eluding arrest, and assault with a deadly weapon on a government official.

On Thursday, deputies with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired into an occupied home in Sawmills. The caller reported that Stallings drove past his residence and fired a gun at his home. He also reported that Stallings was driving a silver Honda Ridgeline when the shooting occurred, according to the release.

Caldwell County deputies and officers with the Granite Falls Police assisted in the response to the incident. A Granite Falls police officer observed a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle involved in the shooting in the area of the incident and attempted to conduct a vehicle stop. The Honda Ridgeline failed to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

The Granite Falls Police pursued the suspect vehicle from Highway 321A in Granite Falls via Dry Ponds Road to Connelly Springs Road where Caldwell County deputies took over the pursuit, according to the release.