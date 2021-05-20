Granite Falls man charged with shooting into a home, fleeing arrest

A Granite Falls man was arrested after shooting into a Sawmills residence and eluding officers, according to a Caldwell County Sheriff's Office news release.
Gary Daniel Stallings II, 33, was charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, two counts of fleeing or eluding arrest, and assault with a deadly weapon on a government official.
On Thursday, deputies with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired into an occupied home in Sawmills. The caller reported that Stallings drove past his residence and fired a gun at his home. He also reported that Stallings was driving a silver Honda Ridgeline when the shooting occurred, according to the release.
Caldwell County deputies and officers with the Granite Falls Police assisted in the response to the incident. A Granite Falls police officer observed a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle involved in the shooting in the area of the incident and attempted to conduct a vehicle stop. The Honda Ridgeline failed to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued.
The Granite Falls Police pursued the suspect vehicle from Highway 321A in Granite Falls via Dry Ponds Road to Connelly Springs Road where Caldwell County deputies took over the pursuit, according to the release.
Deputies continued the pursuit back to Highway 321A, and were led to Montclair Avenue in Granite Falls where the vehicle came to a stop near the end of the street.
After stopping, Stallings exited the vehicle with a rifle. A Caldwell County deputy fired one round before Stallings threw the rifle to the ground and fled on foot. The round that was fired by the deputy lodged in the door of the vehicle and did not hit Stallings.
Stallings was taken into custody a short distance from the Honda Ridgeline. Following the pursuit, investigators returned to the scene of the initial call where they obtained video footage of the Honda Ridgeline driving by the Sawmills residence and the driver firing one round towards the home. Investigators also located a bullet hole in the wall of the home that matched the caliber of the rifle thrown by Stallings.
Stallings is being held at the Caldwell County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond with a first appearance set for Thursday in Lenoir.