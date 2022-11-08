Georgia man sentenced to more than 17 years for trafficking meth in Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties

A Georgia man was sentenced to 17- and one-half years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for trafficking methamphetamine from Georgia to western North Carolina.

Jonathan Corey Daniel, 33, of Monroe, Georgia, was sentenced on Monday by U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell to 210 months in prison and five years of supervised release for trafficking methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina Dena J. King said in a news release.

In July 2021, Daniel pleaded guilty to methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and aiding and abetting, King said.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Daniel was a supplier with a drug ring that trafficked methamphetamine from Georgia into western North Carolina. From 2018 to April 2019, while Daniel was incarcerated in Georgia, he arranged the distribution of large amounts of methamphetamine to a drug network that distributed methamphetamine in multiple counties including Catawba, Lincoln, Caldwell and Alexander, King said.

Court records show that Daniel used a contraband cell phone to communicate with his co-conspirators and to coordinate the drug distribution. Over the course of the investigation, law enforcement seized narcotics, at least 23 firearms and more than $250,000 in drug proceeds, King said.

Thirteen other defendants were previously sentenced for their involvement in the case, King said.

James Kristoffer Cantley, 40, of Newton, was sentenced to 17- and one-half years in prison and five years of supervised release, King said.

Priscilla Chapman Lambert, 36, of Hickory, was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in prison and five years of supervised release, King said.

Ruth Marie Duggar, 39, of Claremont, was sentenced to 11 years in prison and five years of supervised release, King said.

Lowell Thomas Messer, 45, of Newton, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years of supervised release, King said.

Samantha Jean Taylor, 27, of Newton, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years of supervised release, King said.

Cynthia Roxanne Shook, 37, of Conover, was sentenced to five years in prison and two years of supervised release, King said.

Michael James Notheisen, 36, of Vale, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and five years of supervised release, King said.

Kimberly Deann Bumgarner, 58, of Granite Falls, was sentenced to five years in prison and two years of supervised release, King said.

Aaron Douglas Goodson, 32, of Lincolnton, was sentenced to 17- and one-half years in prison and five years of supervised release, King said.

Jason Keith Reichard, 40, of Ridgecrest, was sentenced to three years in prison and three years of supervised release, King said.

Tiffany Christmas Hirani, 35, of Monroe, Georgia, was sentenced to 17- and one-half years in prison and five years of supervised release, King said.

Brian Duane Martz, 43, was sentenced to 15 years and 11 months in prison and five years of supervised release, King said.

Thomas Dewayne Simmons, Jr., 36, of Monroe, Georgia, was sentenced to 12- and one-half years in prison and five years of supervised release, King said.