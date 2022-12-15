Georgia inmate convicted of trafficking meth in Catawba, Burke counties

A Georgia inmate was found guilty of trafficking methamphetamine in Catawba and Burke counties, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina Dena J. King.

Alfonso Roman Brito, 43, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine, which carries a maximum term of life in prison and a $10,000 fine, King said.

Brito remains in federal custody. A sentencing date has not been set, King said in a news release.

A federal jury handed down the guilty verdict during U.S. District Court in Statesville on Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell presided over the three-day trial, King said.

In 2019, Homeland Security Investigations, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a drug trafficking organization operating in Catawba County, Burke County and surrounding communities, according to court documents, King said.

The evidence presented during the trial established that Brito was an inmate in the Georgia Department of Corrections and was coordinating shipments of multiple kilograms of methamphetamine from the Atlanta area into North Carolina. Between 2019 and into the fall of 2021, Brito orchestrated the delivery of more than 100 kilograms of methamphetamine from Georgia into North Carolina, King said.