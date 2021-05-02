Gaston County man charged with child sexual assault in Lincoln County

A Gaston County man was arrested on Saturday, May 1, in connection with a child sexual assault case.

On April 16, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Detective K. Harrington received a report regarding obscene images and messages being sent to two minor children, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

As part of the investigation, both juvenile female victims were interviewed at the Lincoln County Child Advocacy Center, the release stated. During interviews, they disclosed inappropriate contact between themselves and the offender, Joshua Tyler Gray, 21, of Haywood Terrace in Gastonia. Both victims were known by the suspect.

One victim disclosed that Gray encouraged her to leave her home with him in the middle of the night. They drove to various locations where Gray is accused of having sexual intercourse with the child victim before driving her back to her residence. This allegedly happened on multiple occasions.

Joshua Tyler Gray is charged with felony statutory rape, felony indecent liberties with a child, felony second-degree kidnapping, felony disseminating obscenities, misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor and two counts of misdemeanor disseminating material harmful to minors. Gray was arrested on May 1 by the Gaston County Police Department.

He was taken before a Gaston County magistrate and placed in the Gaston County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond.