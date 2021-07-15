Fugitives waive extradition rights, setting up return to Hickory to face charges in shooting death

A fugitive couple being held in Arizona chose not to fight extradition back to North Carolina, District Attorney Scott Reilly said.

Reilly said he would be in touch with officials in Arizona Thursday to discuss the process for bringing Tangela, 50, and Eric Parker, 62, to Catawba County.

It is not clear exactly when the Parkers will come back but the waiver of extradition is a sign it will happen sooner rather than later.

The Parkers, who lived in Alexander County before fleeing to Phoenix, are charged in connection with the workplace killing of Michelle Marlow, 51, at TCS Designs, the furniture plant where they all worked.

Tangela Parker is charged with murder. Eric Parker is charged with accessory to murder.

They were taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on Tuesday, six months after Marlow’s killing.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

