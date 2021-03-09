Fugitive search goes national following lack of solid leads

Investigators have received more than two dozen tips in at least six different states related to the search for a fugitive Alexander County couple wanted in the murder of a Hickory furniture plant worker but nothing has panned out so far.

The search for Tangela and Eric Parker, who are wanted in the slaying of Phelifia Marlow, has gone on for nearly two months.

“We don’t have any viable leads at the moment so we’re considering this a nationwide search,” U.S. Marshals Deputy Commander Brian Alfano said Monday.

He said investigators decided last week to expand it beyond the East Coast since none of the leads in the areas closest to Hickory were fruitful. U.S. Marshals around the country have been alerted about the case.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Alfano said tips have primarily come from states on the East Coast as well as in Texas. He previously said the U.S. Forest Service along the North Carolina-Tennessee border have been brought into the search effort.

When asked what most concerns him at this phase of the investigation, Alfano said, “Nothing.”