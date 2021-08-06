Fugitive couple back in Catawba County to face charges in fatal shooting

A fugitive couple from Alexander County charged in a January shooting death at a Hickory furniture plant are back in Catawba County to face the charges against them.

Tangela Parker, 50, and Eric Parker, 61, were initially taken to the Hickory Police Department on Thursday evening before going to the Catawba County jail.

Tangela Parker, who is charged with murder in the case, was driven away by officers shortly after 9 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Her husband Eric, who is charged with accessory after the fact to murder, was taken out of an interview room near the lobby of the police station about an hour after Tangela was transported.

Neither was issued a bond.

The Parkers began their run from the law on Jan. 13, the day 51-year-old Michelle Marlow was shot and killed at the TCS Designs furniture plant. Marlow and the Parkers all worked at TCS Designs.

Furniture plant employees and Marlow’s family have said Michelle Marlow and Tangela Parker had a dispute over moving tables that resulted in Parker being sent home from work for a few days. The dispute was approximately one week prior to the shooting.

The Parkers were captured July 13 — six months to the day of the killing — by U.S. Marshals in Arizona.