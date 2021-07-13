Fugitive Alexander County couple arrested in Arizona

An Alexander County couple wanted in connection with the January shooting death of a furniture plant employee were arrested in Arizona on Tuesday, U.S. Marshal Deputy Commander Brian Alfano said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The arrest comes six months to the day after Phelifia Michelle Marlow — known to her family as Michelle — was killed at the TCS Designs factory in Hickory.

Tangela Parker, Marlow’s co-worker, is charged with murder in the case. Eric Parker, Tangela’s husband, fled with her, authorities say, and is also facing charges.

Alfano said the pair were arrested in Phoenix. They had been using aliases and replaced the plates on their vehicle with Arizona plates, he said.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.